By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 18 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission finalized rules that spell out reporting and
record-keeping requirements for old and expired swap contracts.
The rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law, aims to give regulators a better view into the opaque $708
trillion over-the-counter swaps market.
"It will help give regulators a complete picture of the
swaps market, including data on swaps in existence at the time
of the Dodd-Frank Act's passage," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler
said in a statement on Friday.
The new rule establishes some reporting requirements for
older, or "historical," swaps contracts, many of which existed
prior to the Dodd-Frank law.
The rule was first proposed by the CFTC in April 2011. For
swaps that expired prior to that date, the agency said it would
require only very limited recording and reporting.
Historical swaps still in existence after April 2011, as
well as swaps that came into existence after that, will face
more rigorous reporting and record-keeping rules.
In addition, all historical swap trading records must be
kept for five years after the termination of the swap.
The Dodd-Frank financial overhaul aims to boost transparency
and limit risk in the global swaps market.
Widespread ignorance about swaps exposure, especially at
insurer American International Group, severely damaged
the financial system during the financial crisis.