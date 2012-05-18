WASHINGTON May 18 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission finalized rules that spell out reporting and record-keeping requirements for old and expired swap contracts.

The rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, aims to give regulators a better view into the opaque $708 trillion over-the-counter swaps market.

"It will help give regulators a complete picture of the swaps market, including data on swaps in existence at the time of the Dodd-Frank Act's passage," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement on Friday.

The new rule establishes some reporting requirements for older, or "historical," swaps contracts, many of which existed prior to the Dodd-Frank law.

The rule was first proposed by the CFTC in April 2011. For swaps that expired prior to that date, the agency said it would require only very limited recording and reporting.

Historical swaps still in existence after April 2011, as well as swaps that came into existence after that, will face more rigorous reporting and record-keeping rules.

In addition, all historical swap trading records must be kept for five years after the termination of the swap.

The Dodd-Frank financial overhaul aims to boost transparency and limit risk in the global swaps market.

Widespread ignorance about swaps exposure, especially at insurer American International Group, severely damaged the financial system during the financial crisis.