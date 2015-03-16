India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
March 16 U.S. derivatives regulators on Monday ordered a unit of Intercontinental Exchange to pay $3 million to settle civil charges that it submitted inaccurate and incomplete data reports over a 20-month period.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that ICE Futures U.S. Inc failed to correct the ongoing errors, even after CFTC staff alerted the exchange operator about the problems.
In addition to the penalty, ICE must create a new chief data officer position and undertake other remedial steps, the CFTC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.