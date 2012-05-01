* CFTC issues relief for overseas regulators
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Tuesday issued guidance that would free
foreign regulators from signing costly indemnification
agreements in exchange for access to U.S. swaps data.
The indemnification agreements, which were called for in the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, would make foreign
regulators liable for any costs arising from lawsuits over the
data that was shared.
The Commission cited "traditions of mutual trust and
cooperation among international regulators," in explaining the
guidance, which will be open for public comment for 30 days.
"The Commission is working closely with international
regulators on a collaborative approach regarding how data may be
accessed by regulators," CFTC chairman Gary Gensler said in a
statement.
Global policymakers are finalizing rules to add transparency
to the swaps market after regulators were blindsided during the
2007-2009 financial crisis by the market damage tied to
credit-default swaps like those used by insurer AIG.
Foreign regulators and some lawmakers have criticized the
indemnification agreements as obstacles to data sharing seen as
critical for monitoring counterparty risk across the global
financial system.
The relief also comes amid mounting pressure on the agency
and other U.S. regulators to reassure foreign regulators that
the U.S. financial rules won't overlap or conflict with local
regulations or put foreign firms at a disadvantage.
The CFTC's exemption would only apply to foreign regulators
that require swaps repositories to register and report data
locally as well.
The guidance will also exempt these regulators from signing
certain confidentiality agreements.