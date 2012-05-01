* CFTC issues relief for overseas regulators
* Will allow access to US swaps data, avoid indemnity rules
* Overseas regulators must have similar swaps reporting
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. agency that oversees
futures markets on Tuesday moved to make it easier for foreign
regulators to gain access to U.S. swaps data.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed waiving a
requirement that its overseas counterparts sign costly
indemnification agreements called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law that would make them liable for any
costs arising from lawsuits over the data that was shared.
The Commission cited "traditions of mutual trust and
cooperation among international regulators," in explaining the
guidance, which will be open for public comment for 30 days.
"The Commission is working closely with international
regulators on a collaborative approach regarding how data may be
accessed by regulators," CFTC chairman Gary Gensler said in a
statement.
Global policymakers are finalizing rules to add transparency
to the swaps market after regulators were blindsided during the
2007-2009 financial crisis by the market damage tied to
credit-default swaps like those used by insurer AIG.
Foreign regulators and some lawmakers have criticized the
indemnification agreements as obstacles to data sharing seen as
critical for monitoring counterparty risk across the global
financial system.
The relief also comes amid mounting pressure on the agency
and other U.S. regulators to reassure foreign regulators that
the U.S. financial rules won't overlap or conflict with local
regulations or put foreign firms at a disadvantage.
Republican CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers expressed her
approval of the guidance, but said a "legislative fix" was the
only real solution for giving foreign and domestic timely access
to data. "The Commission should publicly support repeal of the
indemnification provisions," she said in a statement.
An official at the Securities and Exchange Commission
endorsed a repeal at a Congressional Panel in March. The SEC
faces a similar indemnification provision.
A bipartisan bill to repeal the provision passed out of the
House Financial Services Committee in March but it is not on a
fast track to passage.
The CFTC's exemption would only apply to foreign regulators
that require swaps repositories to register and report data
locally as well.
The guidance will also exempt these regulators from signing
certain confidentiality agreements.