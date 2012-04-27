* CFTC to issue relief for overseas regulators
* Will allow access US swaps data and avoid indemnity rules
* Overseas regulators must have similar swaps reporting
* Legislative fix also being considered
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. futures regulator
plans to issue guidance next week that could make it easier for
international regulators to share swaps data and get a better
look at global risks.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected to
issue that guidance as early as Monday, Republican CFTC
Commissioner Scott O'Malia said in an interview.
It would exempt foreign regulators from signing burdensome
indemnification agreements in exchange for access to data from
U.S. swaps data repositories, as long as the foreign regulators
build robust swaps reporting regimes themselves.
During the 2007-2009 financial crisis, regulators were
blindsided by the market damage tied to credit-default swaps
like those used by insurer AIG.
The indemnification agreements, which were called for in the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, w ould make f oreign
regulators liable fo r costs ar ising from lawsuits over the data
that was shared.
Foreign regulators and some lawmakers have criticized the
i ndemnification agreements a s an obstacle to data sharing seen
as critical for monitoring counterparty risk across the global
financial system.
"I believe the Commission is taking the right step to allay
the concerns expressed by many foreign regulatory authorities,"
O'Malia will say in a concurring statement.
CONGRESSIONAL SCRUTINY
The indemnification provision has sparked sharp criticism
from foreign regulators and U.S. policymakers.
Some overseas regulators have said that anything that
discourages the international exchange of swaps data could lead
to overlapping data collection.
They have also threatened to block U.S. access to data from
their markets or encourage the creation of local trade
repositories that would have no obligation to report to U.S.
regulators.
Ethiopis Tafara, director of the Securities and Exchange
Commission's Office of International Affairs, said at a House
Financial Services hearing in March that the indemnification
agreements were a source of international tension.
He also questioned whether the SEC even had the legal
authority to enter into indemnity agreements.
"The indemnification requirement interferes with access to
essential information, including information about the
cross-border OTC derivatives markets," said Tafara.
"Removing the indemnification requirement would address a
significant issue of contention with our foreign counterparts,
while leaving intact confidentiality protections for the
information provided."
A bipartisan bill to repeal the provision passed out of the
House Financial Services Committee in March but it is not on a
fast track to passage.
The CFTC took no position on the repeal bill.