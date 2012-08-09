* CFTC roundtable looks at extra futures customer safeguards
* Comes in response to MF Global, Peregrine scandals
* CFTC commissioner Chilton floats insurance fund proposal
* Industry regulator NFA says no magic bullet
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 U.S. regulators and futures
industry players said on Thursday that there is no perfect
solution to safeguard customer money in the wake of two major
brokerage scandals, but added that policymakers should move
quickly on some important fixes.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission kicked off the reforms dialogue by
revealing a plan that would create an insurance fund for futures
accounts.
The plan, which would require congressional action, would
give futures customers up to $250,000 in protection and be
modeled after a similar industry fund for securities customers.
It would be one measure that regulators hope could restore
some confidence in the markets after futures brokerages MF
Global Holdings Ltd and Peregrine Financial Group
collapsed in recent months, leaving customers with roughly a
$1.8 billion shortfall.
At the roundtable held at the CFTC, experts debated other
fixes, including boosting auditing standards, new liquidity
requirements and alternative segregation models. But there was
no broad consensus on a reform agenda.
"I don't think what any of us ever want to do is try to come
up with some magic bullet," said Dan Driscoll, executive vice
president of the National Futures Association, an industry
regulator that has come under harsh criticism for not catching
fraud at Peregrine sooner.
But he said regulators and industry groups should ask: "What
is it that keeps us from sleeping well at night? Is there
anything we're missing?"
CFTC officials are already drafting rules that would give
regulators and customers direct access to brokers' bank accounts
without requiring permission from banks.
The measure has attracted widespread support after Peregrine
CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. confessed he concealed a two
decade-long fraud by doctoring bank statements to make
regulators think his firm had nearly twice the assets it did.
He was arrested last month and the Department of Justice and
the CFTC are investigating the fraud.
Regulators are also reexamining the "self regulatory model,"
which allows self-regulatory organizations such as the NFA to
help government agencies oversee the industry.
INSUFFICIENT PAYBACK?
A futures fund could be modeled on the Securities Investor
Protection Corp, which guarantees customer securities
investments up to $500,000 in the event a brokerage firm
collapses.
Under Chilton's proposal, a futures fund would raise up to
$2.5 billion, through an initial assessment on futures
brokerages of no more than 0.5 percent of a firm's annual gross
revenue. A board would then set annual assessments, with a
possible discount for firms serving end-user customers.
But even small assessments have raised concerns among some
industry representatives.
Speaking at a U.S. Senate committee hearing on MF Global and
Peregrine's collapse earlier this month, CME Group Inc
President Terrence Duffy said raising money for such a fund
might be too costly to the industry to be appealing.
And even if futures brokerages were willing to pitch in,
customers might still be dissatisfied by the ultimate payback.
"Ask the folks that were investing with Mr. Madoff when he
took $50 billion and SIPC gave them $2.5 billion in return," he
said, referring to infamous Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.
Chilton disagreed.
"Ask those that lost money on MF Global or Peregrine if they
wish they'd have had insurance. Of course they would," he said
in an email.
Any measure creating such a fund would likely face an uphill
battle in a divided Congress, but some lawmakers say the idea is
worth exploring further.
"It is a serious and important proposal that warrants
careful consideration," Democratic Senator Tom Harkin said on
Thursday in a statement.
Still, he noted there are "valid questions to be asked
concerning an insurance fund."