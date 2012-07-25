BRIEF-Gee Automotive Holdings raises $76.5 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
WASHINGTON, July 25 Interactive Brokers LLC agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty to settle charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it violated reporting rules and failed to "diligently" supervise its handling of accounts, the agency said on Wednesday.
The CFTC found that Interactive repeatedly failed to aggregate positions for related accounts that it reported to the CFTC from 2008 through 2012. The broker also failed to take reasonable steps to correct its automated system after it learned that the system was failing to identify and aggregate related accounts, the order finds, the CFTC said.
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.