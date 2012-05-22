* Five JPMorgan officials met with CFTC on May 11
* Meeting was to discuss "cross-border issues"
* JPMorgan has fought overseas reach of US swaps rules
* Gensler says JPMorgan shows need for overseas reach
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co
officials met with the U.S. futures regulator one day after
revealing a $2 billion loss on trades booked in London,
according to information from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The five JPMorgan officials visited the CFTC to discuss the
overseas reach of U.S. swaps reforms, which the banking industry
has argued will put U.S. banks at a disadvantage and increase
the cost of hedging.
But JPMorgan's now infamous trades -- which could generate
up to $5 billion in losses and are now under investigation by
the CFTC and other agencies -- have appeared to harden the
CFTC's resolve to create a robust overseas regulatory regime.
The CFTC is in the process of finalizing some of the most
critical swaps rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law.
"Some commenters have expressed the view that if a
transaction is done offshore, it should not come under
Dodd-Frank," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Tuesday at a
Senate Banking Committee hearing about JPMorgan's trading
losses.
"The law, the nature of modern finance and the experiences
leading up to the 2008 crisis, as well as the reminder of the
last two weeks, strongly suggest this would be a retreat from
much-needed reform," Gensler said, referring to JPMorgan's
losses.
The faulty portfolio was built on layers of supposedly
offsetting bets with credit derivatives tied to corporate bonds.
The failed hedging strategy was executed by JPMorgan's Chief
Investment Office in London.
Those trades, which are also under investigation by the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the FBI, have prompted
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to suspend a $15 billion share
repurchase plan.
Dimon revealed the trading losses on May 10.
On May 11, according to CFTC records released on Tuesday, a
group of JPMorgan officials met with Commissioner Mark Wetjen to
discuss "cross-border issues."
Among the attendees was JPMorgan's managing director and
associate general counsel, Don Thompson, who testified before
Congress earlier this year.
Overseas swaps regulation "not only goes beyond
congressional intent, but harms the competitiveness of U.S.
financial institutions with global businesses," Thompson said at
a February House Financial Services panel.
Thompson echoed the arguments of many U.S. banks, which say
broad cross-border swaps rules would force them to charge
customers more than their unregulated competitors, driving
customers away.
The CFTC and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to
requests for comment about the May 11 meeting.
JPMorgan executives and Dimon have been a frequent presence
in Washington, lobbying against what they say are excessive
regulatory proposals that will constrain consumer credit and
hurt economic growth.
JPMorgan and its units have met with the CFTC roughly 30
times since Dodd-Frank became law in July 2010, according to the
CFTC's website.
Citigroup, Barclays and Morgan Stanley
representatives also met with Wetjen on May 11 to discuss the
same issue, according to the website.
REFORM PUSHBACK WEAKENS
The CFTC was tasked by Dodd-Frank with boosting transparency
and limiting risk in the $708 trillion over-the-counter global
swaps market.
Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms
like insurer American International Group severely
damaged the U.S. financial system during the 2007-2009 credit
crisis.
The global profile of risk prompted Congress to give the
CFTC broad authority to regulate overseas swaps activity that
has a "direct and significant" impact on U.S. commerce.
U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, had mounted a full court
press to convince the agency to spell out a more limited view of
its authority, while pushing bills through Congress to reduce it
by law.
But the momentum behind the push has faded as financial
reform advocates have pointed to JPMorgan's trading losses to
highlight the need for tough overseas rules.
Last week, a House Agriculture panel suspended consideration
of a bill that would have exempted the vast majority of foreign
trades from some Dodd-Frank rules.
Republican Committee Chairman Frank Lucas cited the JPMorgan
trading losses as a reason for the panel to slow down.
On Monday, Gensler said the JPMorgan trades highlight the
need for tough overseas swaps regulations and called the losses
a "stark reminder" of how overseas trading can transfer risk to
the United States.
At a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference in
Washington he laid out key elements of guidance the CFTC plans
to release shortly on the reach of swaps rules.
In a major blow to banks, Gensler said that transactions
between a foreign entity and either an overseas branch or a
guaranteed affiliate of a U.S. firm will face U.S. regulation.