By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp on Wednesday dropped a lawsuit against the U.S. swaps regulator, a court document showed, ahead of what two sources said was a possible rule change by the agency.

DTCC, which performs back-office services for the Wall Street banks that own it, last year sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees swaps and futures trading, in a dispute over access to potentially lucrative data.

The case was about the way the CFTC allowed DTCC rivals CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange to gather trading data that can potentially be marketed and which DTCC has made heavy investments in.

But the two parties had decided on a "dismissal without prejudice of the remaining causes of action in the Amended Complaint," the court document said.

The change of heart comes ahead of a possible rule change under the CFTC's new chairman, Tim Massad, a source within the agency and a source familiar with the situation said.

"They're counting on a revision to our ... rules," the first source said. "There's a proposal kicking around," to change the rules, the source added, asking not to be named.

"They like Chairman Massad, and they're hoping they can have a productive relationship with him."

The CFTC declined to comment.

The CFTC asked market participants in March to answer a long list of questions to help it cope with a deluge of data on the swaps market it is receiving since being put in charge of the $710 trillion market.

The agency will now kick off a process that could lead to a number of tweaks in the rules for data reporting, the two sources said, though there was no clarity on timing, and on what would change. The process would give the DTCC an opportunity to give its view and engage with the regulator outside court.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the CFTC on this critical component of Dodd-Frank implementation," DTCC General Counsel Larry Thompson said in a statement.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank law tasked the CFTC with overhauling the $710 trillion swaps market, forcing trading onto regulated platforms and introducing public and regulatory reporting of trading positions for the first time.

Massad, who took the agency's helm in June, has said he would tweak any rules designed to rein in Wall Street if they made life harder for others in the marketplace, such as energy companies and farmers who use derivatives to hedge risk.

But he has to walk a fine line between softening the edges of the new regime that his predecessor Gary Gensler introduced, and being seen as rolling back the tougher rules. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott, Susan Heavey and Andrew Hay)