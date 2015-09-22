CHICAGO, Sept 22 U.S. derivatives regulators are
revising their proposal to limit the positions that traders can
hold in commodity markets to make it easier for some hedge funds
and banks to keep large trades.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission wants to allow
financial firms to count their market positions separately from
subsidiaries if the parent company says it does not control
trading at the affiliate, according to a proposal issued on
Tuesday.
Under revised rules, a company would simply be able to file
a notice with the CFTC saying that it has no control over
trading at a subsidiary and that firewalls are in place to
prevent access to information, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad
said.
An earlier version of the proposal required firms to apply
for and obtain prior approval from the CFTC to separate their
positions from subsidiaries.
"We are proposing a simplification of that exemption
process," Massad said.
The CFTC proposed rules on positions limits in 2013 after
Congress mandated that the agency address the risk of excessive
speculation in commodity markets as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law.
Requiring firms to apply for CFTC permission to count their
positions separately from subsidiaries and to undergo a review
"does not reflect the realities of modern commerce,"
Commissioner Christopher Giancarlo said.
"Global trading firms may often have many unconnected
subsidiaries that neither communicate nor share trading
strategies or market position information," he said.
Allowing companies to file a notice "with immediate effect,
rather than navigating a case-by-case Commission approval
process" may boost liquidity in markets, Giancarlo added.
Citadel and Tudor Investment Corp were among several hedge
funds that met with the CFTC staff in March to discuss the
proposal on position limits, according to agency records.
The CFTC asked for public comments on its revised proposal
and has not yet scheduled a vote to finalize the rules.
In 2012, a U.S. judge threw out CFTC rules on position
limits after the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association and the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association sued over the regulations.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrew Hay)