MIAMI Jan 27 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission aims to approve by the end of this year proposed rules to crack down on speculation in energy, grain and metals markets, the agency's chief of staff said on Tuesday.

New regulations on "position limits" in commodity markets will not go into effect immediately once they are approved, Clark Ogilvie, chief of staff to CFTC Chairman Tim Massad, told a commodities conference in Miami.

"The chairman's goal is to try to get approval finalized for position limits before the end of this year," he said.

In December, the CFTC reopened the comment period on the position limit proposal, a controversial reform that critics warn could hurt industries that rely upon derivatives markets to hedge against commodity risks.

In 2012, a U.S. judge threw out an earlier version of the rule because he said the CFTC did not meet its legal obligation to prove position limits are necessary to diminish or prevent excessive speculation.

On Monday, CFTC Commissioner Christopher Giancarlo said the agency needed more data to justify sweeping changes in rules governing position limits. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)