Oct 1 The head of enforcement at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, David Meister, is expected to step
down as early as Tuesday, the New York Times reported, possibly
leaving a leadership vacuum at the agency that regulates the
derivatives market.
Meister's departure after nearly three years on the job
comes as CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler's five-year term draws to a
close at the end of this year. The White House has yet to
nominate a candidate to replace Gensler.
Meister, a former federal criminal prosecutor, told the
Times he has not started to look for another job.
He told the newspaper he was leaving an invigorated
enforcement unit. "We're really in an upward trajectory," he
said. ()
The CFTC, once a sleepy agency overseeing agriculture
futures, took on a vastly increased role after the financial
crisis. Under Meister, the CFTC filed a record number of actions
against the financial industry.
CFTC could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.