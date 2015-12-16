(Adds vote, commissioner comments)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. derivatives
regulator on Wednesday approved a final rule for safety margins
on uncleared swaps, part of its efforts to drive down excessive
risk-taking in the $710 trillion global market.
In a 2-1 vote, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
endorsed the rule for those swaps that are traded outside of
clearing houses.
"While there are costs to this rule, they are justified in
light of the potential risks that uncleared swaps can pose,"
said CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad, adding that it focuses "on
those entities that create the greatest risks to our system
through uncleared swaps: the large financial institutions with
the greatest amount of swap activity."
The rule, part of the Dodd-Frank reform law passed in 2010,
is intended to require adequate collateral for covering
positions in deals and to create margin requirements high enough
to curb firms' abilities to take on large risks.
But Commissioner Sharon Bowen, the dissenting vote, said it
had shortcomings that could make financial markets less safe.
"We know, without rigorous requirements, it is possible that
firms will make bad bets that will then throw the company's
overall financial stability into question," she said. "Or could
provoke a spill-over contagion panic."
Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed before the
financial crisis when they were lightly regulated. Since the
2007-09 credit meltdown most are routed through clearing houses,
but some are so complex that they still will not be cleared.
Under the final rule, initial margin would need to be posted
by both parties for all trades between dealers, major swaps
participants and covered swaps entities - firms registered with
the CFTC or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
collateral could include cash or sovereign or
government-sponsored debt, as well as investment-grade debt such
as corporate bonds.
For those swaps, only cash payments could serve as the
variation, or daily, margin.
In swaps involving financial end users, such as a private
fund, initial margin would be required only when there was more
than $8 billion in exposure and debt instruments could be used
as variation margin.
Massad said the CFTC's rule was very similar to margin rules
written by five other agencies including the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp and international standards.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, the most powerful Democrat on the
House Oversight Committee, said in a statement the CFTC had
failed to mitigate financial risks that swaps pose to American
taxpayers.
"Banks will continue to move their risky trades onto the
books of their subsidiaries - which are insured with federal tax
dollars - and the American people may have to bail them out if
their trades go south."
