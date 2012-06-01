June 1 - Money managers increased their net short position to copper after it turned short last week and slightly added their net length in gold in the week to May 29, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). They boosted their net shorts in copper by 3,949 to 6,757 lots and added their net longs in gold by 7 to 77,325 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 77,325 7 -2,749 -527 -121,290 7,215 Silver 4,912 -104 15,516 876 -33,891 -1,741 Copper -6,757 -3,949 46,696 908 -22,500 1,303 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 24,141 -5,536 22,573 -1,158 674,096 -53,921 Silver 7,007 -314 6,456 1,283 157,233 -1,872 Copper -4,881 2,409 -12,558 -671 148,782 -1,494 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 72,526 -2,119 -2,789 -2,871 -127,920 7,760 Silver 3,642 -477 17,952 2,499 -32,286 -1,611 Copper -6,757 -3,949 46,696 908 -22,449 1,307 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 38,186 -2,320 19,997 -450 419,991 -15,715 Silver 4,916 -1,762 5,776 1351 113,961 314 Copper -4,881 2,409 -12,609 -675 148,694 -1,495 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at