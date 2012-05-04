May 4 Money managers in copper futures and options boosted their
net long positions in the week ended May 1, as prices of the industrial metal
rallied to one-month highs.
Speculators raised their bullish copper bets by 13,365 contracts to 15,582
contracts. They also increased their length in gold by 8,462 contracts to
116,061 contracts, but they cut silver length by 191 contracts to 10,565, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 116,061 8,461 -38,440 -261 -148,410 -12,736
Silver 10,565 -191 9,490 -2512 -36,095 1,076
Copper 15,582 13,365 43,523 1473 -36,889 -4,838
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,314 -535 39,473 5,068 648,716 6,817
Silver 7,128 -662 8,912 2,289 143,447 -20,352
Copper -11,675 -11,807 -10,540 1,807 144,300 -15,068
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 110,056 6,706 -28,556 -2,320 -149,447 -8,446
Silver 9,560 -154 11,438 -2,656 -35,181 1,266
Copper 15,565 13,375 43,523 1,473 -36,875 -4,883
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 30,337 -1,307 37,610 5367 411,972 16,583
Silver 6,024 -733 8,159 2277 110,862 -11,463
Copper -11,675 -11,807 -10,538 1842 144,241 -15,015
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website at