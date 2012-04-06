April 6 Money managers in gold futures and options cut their net
long positions while raising their net long positions in silver and copper in
the week ended April 3.
Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts and
added to their length in silver by 1,807 contracts to 18,839. They also trimmed
their copper longs by 3,759 contracts to 18,642, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 118,185 -12,287 -40,008 799 -147,222 9,928
Silver 18,839 1,808 6,149 -1356 -41,742 -418
Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,162 -206
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,414 1,835 37,632 -273 623,172 -3,515
Silver 4,515 -369 12,241 338 154,776 8,009
Copper -9,243 -2,316 -2,420 -763 156,785 4,543
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 113,040 -11,043 -27,141 -1,148 -150,323 8,760
Silver 17,313 1,763 9,640 -1,361 -40,976 -297
Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,160 -214
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 28,725 4,987 37,255 2580 417,304 -13,735
Silver 2,742 -363 11,023 66 109,859 -1,563
Copper -9,113 -2,304 -1,784 1740 156,569 -2,357
=====================================================================
