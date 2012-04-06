April 6 Money managers in gold futures and options cut their net long positions while raising their net long positions in silver and copper in the week ended April 3. Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts and added to their length in silver by 1,807 contracts to 18,839. They also trimmed their copper longs by 3,759 contracts to 18,642, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 118,185 -12,287 -40,008 799 -147,222 9,928 Silver 18,839 1,808 6,149 -1356 -41,742 -418 Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,162 -206 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,414 1,835 37,632 -273 623,172 -3,515 Silver 4,515 -369 12,241 338 154,776 8,009 Copper -9,243 -2,316 -2,420 -763 156,785 4,543 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 113,040 -11,043 -27,141 -1,148 -150,323 8,760 Silver 17,313 1,763 9,640 -1,361 -40,976 -297 Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,160 -214 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 28,725 4,987 37,255 2580 417,304 -13,735 Silver 2,742 -363 11,023 66 109,859 -1,563 Copper -9,113 -2,304 -1,784 1740 156,569 -2,357 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at