June 8 - Money managers increased their net long position in gold by nearly 30 percent in the week to June 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed, after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data fueled speculation of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus. They boosted their net longs in gold by 21,101 to 98,426 lots and added their net longs in silver by 1,637 to 6,549 contracts. The group increased their net short position in copper by 6,418 to 13,175 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 98,426 21,101 -21,962 -19213 -136,405 -15,115 Silver 6,549 1,637 14,084 -1432 -34,707 -816 Copper -13,175 -6,418 44,119 -2577 -16,492 6,008 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 30,997 6,856 28,945 6,372 704,117 30,021 Silver 6,718 -289 7,357 901 160,849 3,616 Copper -3,462 1,419 -10,990 1,568 156,367 7,585 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 88,590 16,064 -14,284 -11,495 -141,838 -13,918 Silver 4,987 1,345 16,917 -1,035 -33,442 -1,156 Copper -13,175 -6,418 44,119 -2,577 -16,430 6,019 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 40,274 2,088 27,258 7261 423,941 3,950 Silver 4,807 -109 6,731 955 116,809 2,848 Copper -3,462 1,419 -11,052 1557 156,252 7,558 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at