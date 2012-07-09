July 9 Hedge funds and money managers sharply boosted their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week up to July 3, after a European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing costs increased bullion's investment appeal. They raised their net longs in gold by 24,118 to 108,278 lots in the period, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of Traders showed. The group also increased their net longs in silver by 3,700 to just 6,588 contracts, while it trimmed its net short position in copper by 12,020 to 1,749 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 108,278 24,117 -15,506 -13943 -152,775 -14,803 Silver 6,588 3,700 14,368 -4026 -34,035 -2,027 Copper -1,749 12,021 43,946 2683 -22,603 -8,398 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 28,958 -2,637 31,044 7,265 670,160 13,966 Silver 5,132 120 7,947 2,232 158,881 -3,645 Copper -11,464 -8,389 -8,129 2,084 135,726 -10,743 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 96,219 18,724 -10,516 -10,228 -156,121 -12,249 Silver 6,142 3,728 16,302 -3,379 -33,656 -1,964 Copper -1,754 12,015 43,946 2,683 -22,608 -8,403 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 40,996 -4,128 29,422 7881 425,068 11,450 Silver 3,564 -244 7,648 1859 122,128 -4,036 Copper -11,464 -8,389 -8,120 2094 135,682 -10,760 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at