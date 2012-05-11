May 11 Money managers in gold futures and options slashed their
net long positions by 20 percent in the week ended May 8, as investors
aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a sharp
price pullback.
Speculators trimmed their length in gold by 23,564 contracts to 92,498
contracts, and they also cut silver and copper net longs, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 92,498 -23,563 -20,375 18065 -130,820 17,590
Silver 7,159 -3,406 12,458 2968 -32,889 3,206
Copper 15,456 -126 42,253 -1270 -35,039 1,850
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 28,481 -2,833 30,217 -9,256 667,617 18,901
Silver 7,336 208 5,936 -2,976 150,237 6,790
Copper -11,925 -250 -10,745 -205 144,652 352
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 90,372 -19,684 -17,758 10,798 -133,697 15,750
Silver 5,903 -3,657 14,054 2,616 -31,953 3,228
Copper 15,456 -109 42,253 -1,270 -35,012 1,863
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 32,931 2,594 28,152 -9458 417,798 5,826
Silver 6,660 636 5,336 -2823 113,549 2,687
Copper -11,925 -250 -10,772 -234 144,583 342
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website at