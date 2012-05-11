May 11 Money managers in gold futures and options slashed their net long positions by 20 percent in the week ended May 8, as investors aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a sharp price pullback. Speculators trimmed their length in gold by 23,564 contracts to 92,498 contracts, and they also cut silver and copper net longs, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 92,498 -23,563 -20,375 18065 -130,820 17,590 Silver 7,159 -3,406 12,458 2968 -32,889 3,206 Copper 15,456 -126 42,253 -1270 -35,039 1,850 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 28,481 -2,833 30,217 -9,256 667,617 18,901 Silver 7,336 208 5,936 -2,976 150,237 6,790 Copper -11,925 -250 -10,745 -205 144,652 352 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 90,372 -19,684 -17,758 10,798 -133,697 15,750 Silver 5,903 -3,657 14,054 2,616 -31,953 3,228 Copper 15,456 -109 42,253 -1,270 -35,012 1,863 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 32,931 2,594 28,152 -9458 417,798 5,826 Silver 6,660 636 5,336 -2823 113,549 2,687 Copper -11,925 -250 -10,772 -234 144,583 342 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at