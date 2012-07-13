July 13 Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 10, as a price decline prompted speculators to reduce their bullish bets. They trimmed their net longs in gold by 19,305 to 88,973 lots in the period, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of Traders showed. The group also decreased their net longs in silver by 789 to 5,799 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in copper by 3,064 to 4,813 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 88,973 -19,305 2,106 17612 -149,345 3,430 Silver 5,799 -789 16,634 2266 -32,535 1,500 Copper -4,813 -3,064 42,468 -1478 -23,084 -481 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 29,808 850 28,457 -2,587 673,276 3,116 Silver 4,574 -558 5,528 -2,419 162,246 3,365 Copper -5,551 5,913 -9,019 -890 134,149 -1,577 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 80,287 -15,932 799 11,315 -153,565 2,556 Silver 5,343 -799 18,244 1,942 -32,351 1,305 Copper -4,814 -3,060 42,468 -1,478 -23,085 -477 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 45,948 4,952 26,531 -2891 429,854 4,786 Silver 3,439 -125 5,325 -2323 124,109 1,981 Copper -5,551 5,913 -9,018 -898 134,099 -1,583 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at