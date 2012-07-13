July 13 Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long
position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 10, as a price
decline prompted speculators to reduce their bullish bets.
They trimmed their net longs in gold by 19,305 to 88,973 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group also decreased their net longs in silver by 789 to
5,799 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in copper by 3,064 to
4,813 contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 88,973 -19,305 2,106 17612 -149,345 3,430
Silver 5,799 -789 16,634 2266 -32,535 1,500
Copper -4,813 -3,064 42,468 -1478 -23,084 -481
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 29,808 850 28,457 -2,587 673,276 3,116
Silver 4,574 -558 5,528 -2,419 162,246 3,365
Copper -5,551 5,913 -9,019 -890 134,149 -1,577
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 80,287 -15,932 799 11,315 -153,565 2,556
Silver 5,343 -799 18,244 1,942 -32,351 1,305
Copper -4,814 -3,060 42,468 -1,478 -23,085 -477
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 45,948 4,952 26,531 -2891 429,854 4,786
Silver 3,439 -125 5,325 -2323 124,109 1,981
Copper -5,551 5,913 -9,018 -898 134,099 -1,583
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website at