April 13 Money managers in copper futures and options sharply
reduced their net long positions in week ended April 10, as macro-economic
concerns pressured futures prices in New York and London to their cheapest
levels in three-month lows.
Speculators cut their bullish copper bets by 15,687 contract to 2,955
contracts, the lowest level since the week of September 18, 2011, when they were
long 300 lots. They also cut their length in silver by 3,933 contracts to 14,905
contracts and gold by 8,674 contracts to 109,511, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 109,511 -8,674 -41,038 -1030 -139,102 8,120
Silver 14,905 -3,934 9,704 3555 -40,157 1,585
Copper 2,955 -15,687 39,143 1960 -37,112 7,050
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 34,188 2,774 36,442 -1,190 640,791 17,619
Silver 6,454 1,939 9,093 -3,148 153,142 -1,634
Copper -2,580 6,663 -2,405 15 148,631 -8,154
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 104,230 -8,810 -28,520 -1,379 -142,529 7,794
Silver 13,642 -3,671 12,872 3,232 -39,258 1,718
Copper 2,955 -15,687 39,143 1,960 -37,059 7,101
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 32,423 3,698 34,396 -1303 403,989 -3,772
Silver 4,544 1,802 8,200 -3081 114,469 -1,965
Copper -2,536 6,577 -2,503 49 148,468 -8,101
=====================================================================
