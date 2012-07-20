July 20 Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 17, as a rise in
bullion prices prompted speculators to add bullish bets.
They raised their net longs in gold by 3,991 to 92,964 lots in the period,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of
Traders showed. The group decreased their net longs in silver by 967 to 4,831
contracts, while it cut its net short position in copper by 1,763 to 3,050
contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 92,964 3,991 2,258 152 -155,016 -5,671
Silver 4,831 -968 16,303 -331 -32,826 -291
Copper -1,763 3,050 41,434 -1034 -24,739 -1,655
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 27,970 -1,838 31,824 3,367 681,387 8,111
Silver 4,008 -566 7,685 2,157 159,608 -2,638
Copper -6,524 -973 -8,408 611 138,148 3,999
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 81,356 1,069 -618 -1,417 -158,201 -4,636
Silver 4,458 -885 17,544 -700 -32,679 -328
Copper -1,763 3,051 41,434 -1,034 -24,741 -1,656
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 47,603 1,655 29,860 3329 431,317 1,463
Silver 3,198 -241 7,479 2154 121,819 -2,290
Copper -6,524 -973 -8,406 612 138,098 3,999
=====================================================================
