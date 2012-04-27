April 27 Money managers in gold futures and options cut net long positions in the week ended April 24, as the precious metal's price failed to break out of a narrow range. Speculators trimmed their bullish gold bets by 4,675 contracts to 107,600 contracts. They also cut their length in silver by 2,635 contracts to 10,756 contracts, but they raised copper length by 14 contracts to 2,217, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 107,600 -4,675 -38,179 1030 -135,674 8,292 Silver 10,756 -2,634 12,002 2297 -37,171 2,720 Copper 2,217 14 42,050 1254 -32,051 424 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,849 -2,709 34,405 -1,939 641,899 1,504 Silver 7,790 -130 6,623 -2,253 163,799 2,143 Copper 132 1,106 -12,347 -2,796 159,368 105 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 103,350 -4,226 -26,236 564 -141,001 8,290 Silver 9,714 -2,410 14,094 1,562 -36,447 2,582 Copper 2,190 -13 42,050 1,254 -31,992 426 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,644 -2,785 32,243 -1843 395,389 -3,137 Silver 6,757 474 5,882 -2208 122,325 877 Copper 132 1,078 -12,380 -2745 159,256 137 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at