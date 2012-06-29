June 29 Money managers sharply cut their net long position in gold futures and options, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed, as a lack of fresh monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted some bullion investors to lessen their bullish bets. They slashed their net longs in gold by 20,485 to 84,161 lots in the week ended June 26. The group also cut their net longs in silver by 4,603 to just 2,888 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in copper by 1,873 to 13,770 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 84,161 -20,485 -1,563 17739 -137,972 9,515 Silver 2,888 -4,602 18,394 2569 -32,008 4,303 Copper -13,770 -1,873 41,263 -1734 -14,205 4,939 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,595 -1,770 23,779 -4,999 656,194 -45,668 Silver 5,012 -480 5,715 -1,788 162,526 -5,117 Copper -3,075 -690 -10,213 -642 146,469 1,520 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 77,495 -15,656 -288 10,937 -143,872 8,594 Silver 2,414 -3,663 19,681 1,788 -31,692 3,155 Copper -13,769 -1,872 41,263 -1,734 -14,205 4,879 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 45,124 1,871 21,541 -5746 413,618 -4,874 Silver 3,808 -217 5,789 -1063 126,164 3,656 Copper -3,075 -690 -10,214 -583 146,442 1,597 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at