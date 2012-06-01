* Specs adds copper net shorts on weak economic sentiment
June 1 - Money managers increased their net short position
in copper during the week ended May 29, after becoming net short
the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
Their net short in copper increased by 3,949 to 6,757 lots
and while their net long in gold increased by seven to 77,325
contracts. On silver, speculators trimmed their net long
position by 104 to 4,912 contracts.
Last week, money managers switched to a net short copper
position for the first time since January, as market fretted
about the impact of a possible exit by Greece from the euro zone
and the region's deepening debt crisis.
"It reinforces the already negative sentiment about
increasing copper stockpile and production indexes around the
world were very weak," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals
trader of Integrated Brokerage Services Llc.
Gold prices lost 6 percent in May and copper prices were
heavily pressured as the European debt crisis and signs of
slowing economic growth in the United States and other parts of
the world hurt metals and commodities.
On Friday, gold surged 4 percent, its biggest one-day rise
in more than three years, as a surprisingly weak U.S. payrolls
report added to fears about a global economic slowdown and
fueled talk of further U.S. monetary easing.
On next week's CFTC report, McGhee said that gold's net long
could post a big jump on expectations of imminent actions by
central banks to boost economic growth.