June 15 Money managers extended their bearish
copper bets for a second week, turning in their largest net
short holding since March 2009, as lingering worries of a global
economic slowdown hurt near-term demand for the industrial
metal.
Managed money longs cut their holdings by 168 lots, while
shorts increased their bearish stance by three lots, resulting
in a net short position of 171 lots and bringing total net
shorts to 13,346 lots, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
It was the largest net short position for the key
speculative group since the last week of March 2009, when it was
short on 13,885 lots.
Meanwhile, money managers raised their net length in gold by
1,258 lots, or around 1 percent, to 99,684 lots, as signs of a
slowing in the U.S. economic recovery and the euro zone debt
crisis fueled speculation of monetary stimulus from central
banks around the world.
The group also increased their net long position in silver
by 763 lots to 7,312 lots.
"Gold will hold up better than copper and silver, which are
ultimately susceptible to economic slowdown. It's not big enough
numbers to move anything though," said Frank McGhee, head
precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
Copper, often viewed as a barometer of global economic
health, posted its first weekly gain in the past seven, boosted
by assurances that the world's central banks stand ready to
stabilize markets if Greek election results this weekend cause
any financial upheaval.