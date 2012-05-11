* Speculators slash gold length by 20 pct
* Specs also trim silver, copper longs
*
May 11 Money managers in gold futures and options slashed their
net long positions by 20 percent to the lowest level since December 2008, as
investors aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a
sharp price pullback.
Speculators trimmed their length in gold by 23,563 contracts to 92,498
contracts in the week ended May 8, which marked the lowest net long position
since Dec. 16, 2008, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
showed on Friday.
The price of COMEX June gold futures had lost almost 4 percent during
the period covered by the report.
Political uncertainty in Greece and a change of leadership in France this
week had investors doubting whether Europe would come through with the billions
of euros needed to bail out its troubled economies. Spanish bank worries also
triggered gold selling.
"This is what you have fully expected with the buildup of bullish futures
positions prior to this week," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities wealth
manager LOGIC Advisors.
"The market needs to see some decent trade buying, and speculative fervor.
Both of them are lacking in gold right now," he said.
Speculators also decreased their net length in silver, slashing 3,406
contracts to 7,159 contracts, the lowest level for the year.
The group reduced their copper length by 126 contracts to 15,456 contracts..