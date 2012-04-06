April 6 Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, cut their bullish bets on gold futures and options and raised their
expectations of higher copper prices amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts in
the week ended April 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed on Friday.
Their increasingly bearish stance coincided with a 3-percent fall in gold
prices amid waning hopes of a further loosening of U.S. monetary policy
following the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting, which dashed
hopes of a third round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing, known
as QE3.
In the minutes released on Tuesday, policymakers noted signs of slightly
stronger economic growth but they still remained cautious about a broad pick up
in U.S. activity, focusing on a still-elevated jobless rate.
At the start of the week covered by the data, gold prices fell sharply after
failing to breach $1,700 per ounce on options expiry day on March 27.
That selling pressure increased after the Fed minutes, sending prices as low
as $1,638 per ounce on Tuesday. Open interest hit lows last seen in September
2009 as investors liquidated positions.
Ultra-loose monetary policy helped push gold to record highs in 2011 and
hopes of more Fed asset-buying sent bullion to close to $1,800 per ounce at the
end of February, its highest level since November, but its climb has stalled as
a recent raft of firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for
a third round of quantitative easing.
In contrast, copper has benefited from signs of an improving economy and in
the week to April 3, speculators raised their copper longs for a twelth week in
a row.
Hitting its highest level since August 2011, the net long rose by 3,759
contracts to 18,642 on hopes that a strengthening U.S. economy will help to
boost demand for the red metal. Copper prices on Comex almost hit the
psychologically important $4 per lb on Tuesday following the release of the Fed
minutes.
Speculators also added to their length in silver, which rose by 16 percent
in value in the first three months of the year, snapping five weeks of cuts.
They added 1,807 contracts to take their net long position to 18,839. While
the group of investors are betting on a rise in prices, they are not as bullish
as at the start of March when their net long position was at multi-year highs of
almost 200,000 contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 118,185 -12,287 -40,008 799 -147,222 9,928
Silver 18,839 1,808 6,149 -1356 -41,742 -418
Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,162 -206
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,414 1,835 37,632 -273 623,172 -3,515
Silver 4,515 -369 12,241 338 154,776 8,009
Copper -9,243 -2,316 -2,420 -763 156,785 4,543
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 113,040 -11,043 -27,141 -1,148 -150,323 8,760
Silver 17,313 1,763 9,640 -1,361 -40,976 -297
Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,160 -214
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 28,725 4,987 37,255 2580 417,304 -13,735
Silver 2,742 -363 11,023 66 109,859 -1,563
Copper -9,113 -2,304 -1,784 1740 156,569 -2,357
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website at