April 6 Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, cut their bullish bets on gold futures and options and raised their expectations of higher copper prices amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. Speculators cut their bullish gold bets by 12,288 to 118,185 contracts in the week ended April 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Their increasingly bearish stance coincided with a 3-percent fall in gold prices amid waning hopes of a further loosening of U.S. monetary policy following the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting, which dashed hopes of a third round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing, known as QE3. In the minutes released on Tuesday, policymakers noted signs of slightly stronger economic growth but they still remained cautious about a broad pick up in U.S. activity, focusing on a still-elevated jobless rate. At the start of the week covered by the data, gold prices fell sharply after failing to breach $1,700 per ounce on options expiry day on March 27. That selling pressure increased after the Fed minutes, sending prices as low as $1,638 per ounce on Tuesday. Open interest hit lows last seen in September 2009 as investors liquidated positions. Ultra-loose monetary policy helped push gold to record highs in 2011 and hopes of more Fed asset-buying sent bullion to close to $1,800 per ounce at the end of February, its highest level since November, but its climb has stalled as a recent raft of firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for a third round of quantitative easing. In contrast, copper has benefited from signs of an improving economy and in the week to April 3, speculators raised their copper longs for a twelth week in a row. Hitting its highest level since August 2011, the net long rose by 3,759 contracts to 18,642 on hopes that a strengthening U.S. economy will help to boost demand for the red metal. Copper prices on Comex almost hit the psychologically important $4 per lb on Tuesday following the release of the Fed minutes. Speculators also added to their length in silver, which rose by 16 percent in value in the first three months of the year, snapping five weeks of cuts. They added 1,807 contracts to take their net long position to 18,839. While the group of investors are betting on a rise in prices, they are not as bullish as at the start of March when their net long position was at multi-year highs of almost 200,000 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 118,185 -12,287 -40,008 799 -147,222 9,928 Silver 18,839 1,808 6,149 -1356 -41,742 -418 Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,162 -206 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 31,414 1,835 37,632 -273 623,172 -3,515 Silver 4,515 -369 12,241 338 154,776 8,009 Copper -9,243 -2,316 -2,420 -763 156,785 4,543 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 113,040 -11,043 -27,141 -1,148 -150,323 8,760 Silver 17,313 1,763 9,640 -1,361 -40,976 -297 Copper 18,642 3,759 37,183 -473 -44,160 -214 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 28,725 4,987 37,255 2580 417,304 -13,735 Silver 2,742 -363 11,023 66 109,859 -1,563 Copper -9,113 -2,304 -1,784 1740 156,569 -2,357 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at