UPDATE 2-Italian govt bond yields set for biggest weekly fall of 2017
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates price move, adds comment)
* Speculator adds gold longs as metal rebounds after drop
* Bullish bets in silver, copper trimmed on euro jitters
*
April 20 Money managers in gold futures and options increased their net long positions in week ended April 17, as an over 1 percent price rise in the precious metal attracted buying from momentum traders.
Speculators raised their bullish gold bets by 2,764 contract to 112,275 contracts, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
The yellow metal staged a brief rebound after prices had fallen sharply since the end of February after a strong run of U.S. economic data dashed hopes of further U.S. monetary easing.
However, speculators cut their length in copper by 752 contracts to 2,203 contracts, as renewed European sovereign debt fears threatened to derail a global economic recovery, pressuring demand for copper.
The group also trimmed their bullish bets in silver by 1,515 contracts to 13,390 lots.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates price move, adds comment)
LONDON, June 9 A shock British election result that left no single party with a clear claim to power hit sterling on Friday and left the dollar on course for its best day in over a month, while world shares headed towards their first weekly fall since April.