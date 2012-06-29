June 29 Money managers cut their net long
position in gold futures and options by 20 percent, the first
decline in five weeks, as a lack of fresh monetary stimulus by
the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted some bullion investors to
lessen their bullish bets.
The group slashed its net longs in gold by 20,485 to 84,161
lots in the week ended June 26, when bullion prices fell
sharply, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed.
The group also cut their net longs in silver by 4,603 to
just 2,888 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in
copper by 1,873 to 13,770 contracts
Despite the drop in net longs in the precious metals,
traders said that the closely watched figures are likely to
rebound next week.
"I would expect a jump in net spec longs in both gold in
silver after gold broke above $1,600 an ounce," said Sean
McGillivray, head of asset allocation in Great Pacific Wealth
Management.
"That was the first sign of risk-taking coming back to the
market with the EU announcement," he said.
Gold prices surged 3 percent to above $1,600 an ounce on
Friday as a European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing
costs lifted bullion's investment appeal.