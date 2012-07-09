* Specs raise gold 30 pct, most bullish since early May
* Copper trims net shorts to smallest since mid-May
July 9 Hedge funds and money managers boosted
their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options by 30
percent in the week up to July 3 after a European deal to shore
up banks and cut borrowing costs increased bullion's investment
appeal.
Speculators also sharply cut their copper net shorts after
prices rallied over 5 percent during the period covered, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s
Commitments of Traders showed.
However, traders said the specs might have already lessened
their bullish bets as prices had declined following the CFTC
report.
Specs raised their net longs in gold by 24,118 to 108,278
lots in the period, the most bullish position in 10 weeks since
early May.
"That's a dangerous sign because unless we get into a
one-way bull market, which I don't think is likely, it leaves
the market vulnerable to fund liquidation," said Bill O'Neill,
partner at LOGIC Advisors, a wealth manager that specializes in
commodities investment.
"It shows that there maybe some short-term speculative
access in the market."
U.S. gold futures gained 2.2 percent during the period
covered by the CFTC report.
European Union leaders agreed to let their rescue fund
inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and
intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states.
Monetary stimulus by central banks and governments is
bullish for gold, which has been a favorite among hedge fund
managers and institutional investors to hedge against the loss
of purchasing power due to currency depreciation and inflation.
The group also increased their net longs in silver by 3,700
to just 6,588 contracts.
In bellwether industrial-metal copper, speculators trimmed
their net short position in copper by 12,020 to 1,749 contracts,
the smallest net short since the week of May 15, when the copper
market was long.
U.S. copper futures had gained 5.2 percent during the period
covered by the CFTC report.
"Copper has showed signs of bottoming. It signaled the
sentiment maybe turning around as the market, in my opinion, was
over sold," O'Neill added.