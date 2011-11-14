* Specs up gold length as bullion tops $1,800/oz

* Add bearish copper bets

(Adds details, graphic link)

NEW YORK, Nov 14 Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data on Monday showed.

Managed money in COMEX gold added 18,749 lots to their net longs, upping their position to 167,279 lots -- the largest net long holding in nine weeks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures showed. [ID:nEMS2CK23I]

During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold peaked at $1,802.60 an ounce -- its priciest since Sept. 21 -- as political turmoil in Italy bolstered the precious metal's safe haven demand appeal. [GOL/]

In copper, the key speculator group maintained its bearish stance on copper, upping a net short position by 847 contracts to 1,767 contracts, after prices extended a pull back from the late-October peak at $3.75 per lb.

In silver, speculators added 657 contracts to their net long positions, now at 13,918 lots, the CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)