By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. futures regulator
called on his agency to hire its own attorney to help seek
recovery of missing customer funds lost in the chaotic final
days of bankrupt brokerage MF Global.
Bart Chilton, a member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, told Reuters he questioned whether attorneys hired
in Britain by the trustee liquidating the broker-dealer unit of
MF Global would effectively represent futures customers.
"I believe we need to have our own counsel in the UK,"
Chilton said. "I'm no longer convinced that our interests are
aligned and out of an abundance of caution and concern that we
are doing all that we can to protect customers' money, I think
we should have our own UK counsel."
James Giddens, the court appointed trustee, estimates MF
Global clients have lost up to $1.6 billion in funds, some of
which is tied up in the United Kingdom.
A spokesman for Giddens said the CFTC was free to hire its
own counsel but the trustee was 100 percent aligned with the
regulatory agency.
"There is not one scintilla of difference in the goal, to
get the money back as quickly as possible from the UK," said
Giddens spokesman Kent Jarrell.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt and downgrades by credit rating
agencies, resulting in a liquidity crunch.
The bankruptcy and the missing funds have been the focus of
several congressional hearings and are under investigation by
federal agencies, including the FBI and the CFTC.
None of the firm's employees have been accused of wrongdoing
by the government.