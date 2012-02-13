* RJ O'Brien extends gains of MF Global accounts in December
* Other firms lose ground after winning MF Global accounts
* Total assets in segregated funds contracted for 2nd month
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Feb 13 Independent Chicago broker
R.J. O'Brien, which got more former accounts from bankrupt rival
MF Global than any other merchant, built on that success in
December, while other brokers lost some of that extra business,
data showed on Monday.
MF Global's fall on Oct. 31 presented a rare opportunity for
any one of a dozen independent Futures Commission Merchants
(FCMs) to quickly gain valuable new customers from MF Global,
which had been one of the world's most active commodity houses.
MF Global collapsed after making bed bets on European
sovereign debt. Some FCMs kept growing in December after
benefiting from the transfer of MF Global accounts in November,
while others lost ground.
R.J. O'Brien, the biggest recipient of MF Global accounts,
expanded the gains in its segregated funds by 6.2 percent, or
about $208.6 million, in December, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Overall, the company at
the end of December had seen segregated funds grow 39.1 percent
since MF Global collapsed, adding more than $1 billion.
Executives could not be reached for comment on
Monday.
In an interview with Reuters last month, R.J. O'Brien's
Chairman and Chief Executive Gerry Corcoran said the company had
retained most of the accounts it received from MF Global. The
flood of new business accelerated the company's growth plan by
at least a year, he said.
Tony Rohrs, a farmer in Ohio, is among the former MF Global
clients who have kept their accounts at RJ O'Brien since the
transfer. He said he stayed put because his introducing broker,
Commodity and Ingredient Hedging in Chicago, is "convinced RJ
O'Brien is a good firm to be with."
"It's really hard to judge" which companies are good, he
said. "I have to rely on my introducing broker, which I've had a
really good relationship with."
In December, PFG Best saw a 32.8 percent, or $127.2 million,
monthly increase, according to CFTC data.
That increase "was somewhat exaggerated by a $105 million
wire-in at the end of December and wire-out in the first part of
January 2012 for one of the large institutional accounts that
was being released by the MF Global trustee," according to PFG
Best. The company had previously said it did not hold on to a
majority of the MF Global accounts it received.
In total since MF Global failed, PFG Best saw its funds
increase 37.6 percent, or $140.9 million, through the end of
December.
LOSING GROUND
Rosenthal Collins Group, another initial big winner of MF
Global accounts, saw a 7.2 percent decline in December, or about
$124.4 million, according to the CFTC. In November, the company
saw an increase of $362 million, or 26 percent, nearly five
times its three-year monthly average increase.
Rosenthal at the end of December had seen a 17.3 percent
increase in customer funds, adding $237.8 million. Executives at
the company were not immediately available for comment.
ADM Investor Services, the broker subsidiary of agribusiness
firm Archer Daniels Midland Co, saw a decrease of 3.9 percent,
or about $108.3 million. In November, ADM saw a $315 million
rise, or 13 percent gain in its funds, CFTC data show. The
company at the end of December had seen an 8.3 percent rise in
segregated funds since MF Global's bankruptcy, adding $206.9
million.
The December decline was part of "the normal ebbs and flows
of customer seg increases and decreases," said Tom Kadlec,
president of ADM Investor Services. The company's relationships
with former MF Global clients were "very solid," he said.
INTL FC Stone lost 3 percent or $38.8 million in segregated
funds in December after nearly matching Rosenthal's acquisitions
of client funds in November, according to CFTC data. The company
has seen a 2.3 percent decline in funds since MF Global
collapsed, a decrease of $29.4 million.
FC Stone Chief Executive Sean O'Connor said the firm
remained a winner because it bought MF Global's London Metal
Exchange operations.
Overall, assets in segregated funds held by FCMs contracted
for a second month in December, providing further evidence of
the tentative pullback from futures markets after MF Global
failed. Some commodity traders have said they took money out of
the markets because the bankruptcy shook their confidence in the
markets.
Total segregated funds at the end of December were $145.5
billion, down 2.4 percent from the end of November and 4.9
percent from the end of October, CFTC data show.