April 1 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net short positions for a third week in a row as the market shrugs off record end of season inventories during a recent short covering rally.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets decreased their bearish bets by 33,832 contracts to 1,800 in the week to March 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)