June 3 U.S. natural gas speculators switched to net long after last week switching to net short, betting prices will rise as production eases and demand picks up to absorb the record-high amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild winter. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192 contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby)