June 3 U.S. natural gas speculators switched to
net long after last week switching to net short, betting prices
will rise as production eases and demand picks up to absorb the
record-high amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild
winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192
contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts
in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week
to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby)