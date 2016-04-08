GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
April 8 U.S. natural gas speculators switched their positions from net short to net long for the first time since December 2014 as the market focuses on higher prices related to a brief increase in heating demand during a lingering cold spell in April.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets changed their bets from bearish to bullish by adding 18,412 long contracts to become net long 16,611 contracts in the week to April 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
In the previous week ended March 29, the speculative position was net short by 1,801 contracts.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.