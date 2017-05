March 11 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a fourth week in a row to the highest so far this year as prices last week fell to the lowest level since 1998, data showed on Friday.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bearish bets by 8,770 contracts to 99,989 in the week to March 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)