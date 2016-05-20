May 20 U.S. natural gas speculators cut net long positions for a third week in four, betting prices will remain low in future months to encourage power generators to burn more of the record high amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bullish bets by 7,892 contracts to 30,627 in the week to May 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)