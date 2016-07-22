July 22 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net long positions for a second week in three, betting prices will decline in the future to encourage power generators to keep burning record amounts of gas instead of coal. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bearish bets by 11,801 contracts to 91,547 in the week to July 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)