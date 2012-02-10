NEW YORK, Feb 10 Money managers in natural gas futures, options and swaps added to their net long position for the third straight week, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. In the week ended Feb. 7, the investor group added 2,652 contracts to their next long exposure, increasing the total to 70,172 net longs in NYMEX natural gas futures and options, NYMEX Henry Hub swaps, NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate swaps and ICE Henry Hub swaps. It is their largest net long position since July 2011, when they were holding 86,907 net longs. FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Natural gas -70,803 3,484 132,543 -6,277 -32,611 3,222 ICE Natural gas* 61,482 -11,920 -199,529 -2,596 167,957 11,107 NYMEX Henry Hub swaps* 26,786 -5,626 -80,530 5,735 30,855 1,865 NYMEX HH penultimate* 52,709 16,715 -29,652 -6,879 -26,062 -6,456 ---------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 70,172 2,652 -177,167 -10,017 140,139 9,737 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Natural gas -56,909 -3,218 27,781 2,789 1,299,313 54,112 ICE Natural gas* -116,557 15,314 -3,081 -1,675 1,293,330 31,600 NYMEX Henry Hub swaps* 77,425 -8,341 14,133 450 712,060 9,623 NYMEX HH penultimate* 9,769 -13,186 2,251 -337 336,347 19,319 ---------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total -64,250 -4,771 31,107 2,399 3,641,050 114,654 * Divided by four to be equivalent to NYMEX natural gas ====================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Natural gas -72,125 4,617 135,107 -5,944 -33,511 3,124 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Natural gas -54,721 -4,560 25,250 2,763 1,256,019 52,689 ====================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Natural gas ICE Natural gas NYMEX Henry Hub swaps NYMEX HH penultimate Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at