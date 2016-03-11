(Adds natgas prices))

March 11 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a fourth week in a row to the highest so far this year as prices last week fell to the lowest level since 1998, data showed on Friday.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bearish bets by 8,770 contracts to 99,989 in the week to March 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.

Gas futures on the NYMEX fell to an intraday low of $1.611 per million British thermal units on March 4, the lowest level since August 1998.

Gas futures averaged $1.68 per during the five trading days ended March 8, compared with $1.75 in the five trading days to March 1.

With inventories expected to be at record highs going into the April-October summer injection season, analysts said prices would have to remain low for the rest of 2016 to prevent inventories from hitting storage limits at the end of October.

Gas prices at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark in Louisiana averaged $2.61 in 2015, the lowest level since 1999. So far this year, spot prices have averaged $2.03, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.17.

Those low prices should pressure producers to reduce output and encourage power generators to keep burning record amounts of gas instead of coal, analysts have said.

Looking forward, gas prices were forecast to rise, with futures in 2017 trading around $2.72, when industrial demand and pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports are expected to rise.

Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014 as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near record amounts of the fuel out of the ground.

In November, net shorts held by speculators reached a five-year high of 166,165 contracts on forecasts for light heating demand this winter due to the warming effect of the El Niño weather pattern.