March 11 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted
their net short positions for a fourth week in a row to the
highest so far this year as prices last week fell to the lowest
level since 1998, data showed on Friday.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased
their bearish bets by 8,770 contracts to 99,989 in the week to
March 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers
that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.
Gas futures on the NYMEX fell to an intraday low of
$1.611 per million British thermal units on March 4, the lowest
level since August 1998.
Gas futures averaged $1.68 per during the five trading days
ended March 8, compared with $1.75 in the five trading days to
March 1.
With inventories expected to be at record highs going into
the April-October summer injection season, analysts said prices
would have to remain low for the rest of 2016 to prevent
inventories from hitting storage limits at the end of October.
Gas prices at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark in
Louisiana averaged $2.61 in 2015, the lowest level since 1999.
So far this year, spot prices have averaged $2.03, while futures
for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.17.
Those low prices should pressure producers to reduce output
and encourage power generators to keep burning record amounts of
gas instead of coal, analysts have said.
Looking forward, gas prices were forecast to rise, with
futures in 2017 trading around $2.72, when industrial
demand and pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports are
expected to rise.
Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014
as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near
record amounts of the fuel out of the ground.
In November, net shorts held by speculators reached a
five-year high of 166,165 contracts on forecasts for light
heating demand this winter due to the warming effect of the El
Niño weather pattern.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)