(Adds natural gas prices, background) June 10 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a second consecutive week, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand picks up to absorb some of the record high amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 48,893 contracts to 54,390 in the week to June 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. That was the biggest weekly increase in contracts since January. It was also the highest net long position since December 2014 since the market was net short for 66 weeks from December 2014 to March 2016. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.42 per million British Thermal Units during the five trading days ended June 7 versus $2.10 during the four trading days ended May 31. The latter period was shorter because of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts said prices would have to remain relatively low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $1.97 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.79. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, that they expected gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.09. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)