July 8 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their
net long positions after five weeks of gains, betting prices
will decline in the future to encourage power generators to keep
burning record amounts of gas instead of coal.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced
their bearish bets by 6,362 contracts to 99,942 in the week to
July 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.88 per million British
thermal units during the four trading days ended July 5 compared
with $2.73 during the five trading days ended June 28.
There were only four trading days during the week ended July
5 due to the U.S. Fourth of July Independence Day holiday
weekend.
To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity
after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts
forecast prices would remain relatively low this year to
pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators
to burn more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $2.07 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.94. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to
rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet
forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$3.18.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Marguerita Choy)