(Adds natural gas prices, background)
May 27 U.S. natural gas speculators switched
their positions to net short after being net long since the
start of April, betting prices will have to remain low to
encourage generators to burn more of the fuel left in
inventories after a warm winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets cut 35,323
contracts, changing their bets from a bullish 30,626 net longs
in the week to May 17 to a bearish 4,695 net shorts in the week
to May 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Before April, the market was net short for 66 weeks in a row
from December 2014 through the end of March 2016 as energy firms
produced record amounts of gas while the El Nino weather pattern
kept heating demand low during the winter of 2015-2016. That was
the longest bearish streak on record, according to Reuters data
going back to 2010.
To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity
after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts
said prices will have to remain relatively low this year to
pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators
to burn more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.94 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.48. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, that they expect gas prices in 2017
to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to
meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$2.99.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Hay and
Jonathan Oatis)