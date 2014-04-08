(Corrects name of senator to Chambliss Instead of Cochran
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Senate panel on
Tuesday approved Timothy Massad as the next chairman of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and two other commissioners
to head the swaps and futures markets watchdog.
The three nominees met little resistance at an earlier
confirmation hearing in the Senate Agriculture Committee, which
oversees the CFTC, an agency that began as an overseer of
agricultural and other futures.
Massad, a lawyer who oversaw the U.S. government's $700
billion bank bailout program, was nominated to replace Gary
Gensler. He has spent most of his career at Wall Street law firm
Cravath, Swaine & Moore, working on a wide variety of corporate
transaction.
The only nominee to draw a "no" vote, from Senator Saxby
Chambliss of Georgia, was Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm
Latham & Watkins in New York.
"I simply don't think is qualified, and I wish in
advance to be on the record as voting 'no,'" said Chambliss, a
Republican. There were no other "no" votes against the
candidates.
The third nominee was Chris Giancarlo, an industry veteran
at swaps broker GFI in New York.
The full Senate must confirm the nominees before President
Barack Obama can swear them in.
Chambliss's objection is thought to be due to Bowen's role
in a decision to deny a payout to victims of the $7 billion
Ponzi scheme perpetrated by Allen Stanford, for which he is
serving a 110-year prison sentence.
Bowen heads the Securities Investor Protection Corporation
(SIPC), which is embroiled in a legal battle with the Securities
and Exchange Commission over SIPC's decision not to pay out to
people who had lost money in the scandal.
Chambliss has publicly supported the SEC in its fight
against SIPC, and the issue might still come to haunt Bowen once
the nominations go to the Senate floor.
Senator David Vitter, a Louisiana Republican and not a
member of the panel, also questioned Bowen over the decision in
a letter last month.
The CFTC is renewing its top rank after the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law to clean up Wall Street gave it broad new powers to regulate
the trading activities of the biggest banks.
Under Massad, it will have to prove it can enforce the
trading limits, deal with a deluge of new regulatory data, and
work smoothly with international regulators with whom it is
jointly overseeing the global $690 trillion swaps market.
