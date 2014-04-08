(Adds Vitter block on Bowen)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Senate panel on
Tuesday approved Timothy Massad as the next chairman of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but a second nominee to
the derivatives watchdog hit a snag.
Massad, a lawyer who oversaw the U.S. government's $700
billion bank bailout program, was nominated by President Barack
Obama to replace Gary Gensler. He has spent most of his career
at Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, working on a
wide variety of corporate transaction.
He and two other nominees met little resistance at an
earlier confirmation hearing in the Senate Agriculture
Committee, which oversees the CFTC. The agency was initially an
overseer of agricultural and other futures.
But, following the vote, Republican Senator David Vitter
from Louisiana, who does not sit on the committee, blocked
Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins in New
York, through a procedure that can delay her confirmation as a
commissioner.
Bowen was also the only nominee to draw a "no" vote in the
Agriculture Committee, from Republican Senator Saxby Chambliss
of Georgia.
"I simply don't think (she) is qualified, and I wish in
advance to be on the record as voting 'no,'" Chambliss said.
The third nominee was Chris Giancarlo, an industry veteran
at swaps broker GFI in New York.
The CFTC is renewing its top rank after the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law to clean up Wall Street gave it broad new powers to regulate
the trading activities of the biggest banks.
Under Massad, it will have to prove it can enforce the
trading limits, deal with a deluge of new regulatory data, and
work smoothly with international regulators with whom it is
jointly overseeing the global $690 trillion swaps market.
PONZI SCHEME
Chambliss and Vitter are two of a group of 14 senators who
are supporting the Securities and Exchange Commission in a legal
fight against the Securities Investor Protection Corporation
(SIPC), which Bowen heads.
In that capacity, she was involved in a decision to deny a
payout to victims of the $7 billion Ponzi scheme perpetrated by
Allen Stanford, who is now serving a 110-year prison sentence.
"That sort of leadership, and complete lack of
responsiveness to Congress and the SEC, has no place at the
CFTC," Vitter said in a statement.
The Stanford Victims Coalition said it had collected
signatures from more than 1,000 people asking the Senate to
oppose Bowen's nomination. Not all those people were victims,
said Angie Kogutt, who is in charge of the group.
By putting a so-called 'hold' on Bowen, Vitter can slow down
but not stop her confirmation.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid will likely seek to
resolve Vitter's concerns so that the hold will be lifted. If
Vitter refuses, Reid could eliminate the hold and move forward
on the nomination with a simple majority vote.
Senate Democrats changed the rules last November to strip
Republicans of their ability to stop most presidential nominees,
except those for the U.S. Supreme Court, with procedural hurdles
known as filibusters. Once the three nominees have made it
through the Senate, Obama can swear them in.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Additional reporting by Tom
Ferraro; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jonathan Oatis)