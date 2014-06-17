By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, June 17 The new head of the U.S.
derivatives regulator on Tuesday filled a number of senior
positions, picking a mix of newcomers from Capitol Hill and
veterans at the agency, which helps oversee the $710 trillion
swaps market.
Clark Ogilvie, who comes from the House Agriculture
Committee and its highest-ranking Democrat, Congressman Collin
Peterson, will become the new chief of staff at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
The new chairman of the CFTC, Tim Massad, himself started in
his job on June 5, and two other new commissioners have since
also been sworn in, bringing the long-undermanned five-strong
commission back up to full strength.
Massad has since appointed a new head of enforcement, Aitan
Goelman, best known as one of the trial lawyers that won
convictions of Oklahoma City bombers Timothy McVeigh and Terry
Nichols.
Cory Claussen will become the agency's new director of
legislative affairs, the CFTC said. He worked as a staff member
for Senator Debbie Stabenow, who heads the Senate Agriculture
Committee, which oversees the CFTC.
Lawranne Stewart was appointed as interim senior counsel in
Massad's office. She worked as Chief Counsel for the House
Financial Services Committee, and had started at the CFTC when
Commissioner Mark Wetjen was acting chairman.
Jonathan Marcus was confirmed in his role as general
counsel, and Steve Adamske as head of public affairs.
