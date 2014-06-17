WASHINGTON, June 17 The new head of the U.S. derivatives regulator on Tuesday filled a number of senior positions, picking a mix of newcomers from Capitol Hill and veterans at the agency, which helps oversee the $710 trillion swaps market.

Clark Ogilvie, who comes from the House Agriculture Committee and its highest-ranking Democrat, Congressman Collin Peterson, will become the new chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The new chairman of the CFTC, Tim Massad, himself started in his job on June 5, and two other new commissioners have since also been sworn in, bringing the long-undermanned five-strong commission back up to full strength.

Massad has since appointed a new head of enforcement, Aitan Goelman, best known as one of the trial lawyers that won convictions of Oklahoma City bombers Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols.

Cory Claussen will become the agency's new director of legislative affairs, the CFTC said. He worked as a staff member for Senator Debbie Stabenow, who heads the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC.

Lawranne Stewart was appointed as interim senior counsel in Massad's office. She worked as Chief Counsel for the House Financial Services Committee, and had started at the CFTC when Commissioner Mark Wetjen was acting chairman.

Jonathan Marcus was confirmed in his role as general counsel, and Steve Adamske as head of public affairs. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema. Editing by Andre Grenon)