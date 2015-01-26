MIAMI Jan 26 U.S. futures market regulators
should review the decline in crude oil prices to gain a better
understanding of the slide as they pursue rules to crack down on
speculation in commodities, a top official said on Monday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering
regulations to rein in speculation in energy, grain and metals
markets with new position limits. However, the agency needs more
data to justify sweeping rule changes, Commissioner Christopher
Giancarlo told a commodities conference in Miami.
A review of oil's slide could help determine what is driving
markets moves, he added.
"Where are those wily excessive speculators?" he asked.
The lack of CFTC data on speculation is an issue "of
fundamental significance," Giancarlo said. He told Reuters he
was not calling for the agency to put off consideration of rules
on position limits until more data are collected.
The CFTC has received hundreds of public comments on its
position limit proposal. The reform is controversial because
critics warn it could hurt industries that rely upon derivatives
markets to hedge against commodity risks.
