NEW YORK, Nov 14 Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 8, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 13,749 contracts to 203,965 in that week

The data was delayed from Friday due to the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's U.S. oil contract hiked their net long position by 2,561 to 11,031 positions.

U.S. crude oil prices rose from $92.19 a barrel on Nov. 1 to $96.08 on Nov. 8.